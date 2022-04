The faces have changed, but the names haven’t. And neither, apparently, has the performance. Abby Boyle and Rachel James, the younger sisters of Chase Boyle and Mia James, who played lead roles in Rumson-Fair Haven’s historic run to the Tournament of Champions semifinals last June, took the baton without hesitation from their siblings to open the new season.

RUMSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO