WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, middle school students used a field trip to help the homeless in out community Wednesday. Tuesday, the students of D.C. Virgo learned real world skills: cooking chili, cornbread, and brownies to serve the homeless Wednesday. It’s all a part of their class, Project Venture, which encourages students to get out in nature, learn adult skill sets, and help the most vulnerable in the region.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO