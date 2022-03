BOSTON (CBS) — Two days after David Ortiz takes his place in Cooperstown, the Red Sox great will be honored by the team he led to three World Series championships. Ortiz will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, and a few days later, he’ll be honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park. That will take place ahead of Boston’s July 26 game against the Cleveland Guardians. It’s always a party when Big Papi is in town, and this July will be no different. All fans at the ballyard that night will also receive a David Ortiz...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO