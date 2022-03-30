Games This Week: Baseball – Softball

Tuesday’s action between the Silverado and Victor Valley softball teams was halted in the 10th inning as the sun began to set. The Hawks took a 14-10 lead in the top of the inning but Victor Valley’s softball field does not have any lights for games to be safely played in the evening.
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third inning as they sent San Marcos to their first Channel League loss of the baseball season edging the Royals 4-3. The defending league champion Royals are 7-1 while DP is 4-2. The same two teams...
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its initial rankings for the 2022 high school beach volleyball season. Here are the top 10 teams from both Division I and Division II as of Tuesday.
Division I
...
Thousands of basketball fans are in the Twin Cities as the NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament Semi-finals begin tonight. WCCO’s Susie Jones caught up with two friends from South Carolina who have never seen Minneapolis before.
Oak Hills’ Nyomi Estrada set a school record Wednesday afternoon in a 11-4 victory over Apple Valley. The lefty struck out 14 batters in the victory, breaking Taylor Detinne’s record of 10 punch outs in a game. Estrada allowed just two hits to the Sun Devils. She also...
OXNARD, Calif. - Aiden Demello delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Rio Mesa past Buena 7-6 in a Pacific View League baseball game. Austin Demello knocked in four runs to make it a big day in the Demello household.
Comments / 0