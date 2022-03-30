ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

KVET Investigators Arrest Armed Violent Kalamazoo Gang Members

By Brad Carpenter
WKMI
WKMI
 1 day ago
The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team has been focusing on reducing gun violence in the Kalamazoo area. On Tuesday evening, around 6:30 p.m., on March 29th, investigators were surveilling a vehicle, in...

Community Policy