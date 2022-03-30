ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Score Tickets To The Boston Bruins VS. The Ottawa Senators

country1025.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready because the Boston Bruins are facing the Ottawa Senators! Be there for all the action at the TD Garden on Thursday, April 14th! Enter below to win your tickets. Come on down to Causeway tonight as the Bruins face off against the New Jersey Devils. There are still select...

country1025.com

ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Bruins prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/29/2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs will head into Boston to take on one of their original six rivals in the Bruins tonight. Both of these teams have the exact same record of 41-19-5, so this game will determine who will get a wild card spot and who will make the crack the top three in the Atlantic Division. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Bruins prediction and pick.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Sign Goaltender Brandon Bussi To Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have made an addition to their organizational depth in net, signing goaltender Brandon Bussi to an entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season. Bussi will spend the remainder of the current season on an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. The 23-year-old Bussi played collegiately at Western Michigan University, where he recently helped the Broncos win their first-ever game in the NCAA tournament. Bussi made 30 saves in that OT win over Northeastern. Just called his games in NCAA Tournament. Big kid, big heart from Long Island. Played well. Catches with right hand. Approachable and friendly kid. Has room for some technical improvement but he battles. https://t.co/viWS34ryvM — House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 30, 2022 In his three seasons at Western Michigan, Bussi compiled a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound New York native also played at a season in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
NHL
markerzone.com

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT - COLORADO AVALANCHE @ CALGARY FLAMES

Two NHL powerhouses will go toe-to-toe tonight as the Presidents' Trophy favorite Colorado Avalanche visit the surprise Calgary Flames. The 46-14-6 Avalanche dominate the league this season in virtually every team statistic; they are star-studded and are lead by perennial Jack Adams' nominee, Jared Bednar. To boot, Joe Sakic proves himself a surgical tactician as he has stacked his team to win now & somehow still load up on valued prospects.
NHL
CBS Boston

Taylor Hall Fined $5,000 For Punching Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 6-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t without controversy. In the second period, Taylor Hall retaliated for a hit that he deemed to have been objectionable by punching Ilya Lyubushkin in the face/neck area from behind. Lyubushkin dropped to the ice immediately. He left the game and did not return. Hall was penalized two minutes for roughing. Reaction to the moment hit polar opposites, with NESN color commentator Andy Brickley stating that there was “just a little grab to the right ear” by Hall, and...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins sign college goalie, bolster organizational depth

The Boston Bruins have bolstered their organizational goaltending depth for next season. The team announced Wednesday it had signed Brandon Bussi, most recently with Western Michigan University, to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season at a cap hit of $825,000. The 23-year-old netminder will spend the remainder of this season with AHL Providence on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
NHL
CBS Boston

Billerica’s Marc McLaughlin To Make Bruins, NHL Debut Vs. Devils

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday evening promises to be a significant moment for Marc McLaughlin. The Billerica native will be making his NHL debut, and he’ll be doing it with his hometown Boston Bruins. McLaughlin will slot into the Bruins’ lineup, due to an illness that will keep Craig Smith out of Thursday’s game. That absence opens the door for McLaughlin to play his first NHL game at TD Garden, with the New Jersey Devils visiting Boston. “Obviously a lot of different emotions. Definitely really excited, to say the least,” McLaughlin said Thursday morning regarding his opportunity. “Obviously to get a chance to play...
NHL

