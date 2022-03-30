Score Tickets To The Boston Bruins VS. The Ottawa Senators

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have made an addition to their organizational depth in net, signing goaltender Brandon Bussi to an entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season. Bussi will spend the remainder of the current season on an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. The 23-year-old Bussi played collegiately at Western Michigan University, where he recently helped the Broncos win their first-ever game in the NCAA tournament. Bussi made 30 saves in that OT win over Northeastern. Just called his games in NCAA Tournament. Big kid, big heart from Long Island. Played well. Catches with right hand. Approachable and friendly kid. Has room for some technical improvement but he battles. https://t.co/viWS34ryvM — House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 30, 2022 In his three seasons at Western Michigan, Bussi compiled a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound New York native also played at a season in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO