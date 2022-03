BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Parks and Recreation hopes to put a new 10-year plan into motion after sharing an update with commissioners on Monday afternoon. Earlier this year, the Parks and Recreation Board as well as the Planning Board approved the updated 2022-2032 Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Now, the Parks and Recreation staff is accepting public comment before sending the plan’s final draft to commissioners for approval.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO