The ParkMobile App Plans to Increase Its Fees in Boise

Movies are an escape from reality. Most people spend their hard-earned money to go to the movies or they pop in a DVD to be entertained or distracted for a few hours. They are meant to take us away from our problems and to another world while we shut off our brains and enjoy what's on the screen. While most times it is successful, there are those occurrences when a movie is so bad that it fails to do so. Last week I rated the top 10 movies filmed in Idaho, but this time around we are going to look at the ones that failed to entertain us. Here are the worst movies ever filmed in Idaho.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO