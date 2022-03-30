ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The ParkMobile App Plans to Increase Its Fees in Boise

By Stephanie Gull
mix106radio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you use the ParkMobile app when parking in downtown Boise, we’ve got some unfortunate news for you:. Like everything else these days, it will be increasing its fees starting this Friday, April 1st. The City of Boise recently announced that in order to use the app, the...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Avelo Air expands plans for services between Burbank, Boise

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Monday it will add two more flights per week to its upcoming service between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Boise, Idaho. The move will double the number of flights planned by the carrier between the two cities. Avelo initially announced plans for twice-weekly flights between Burbank and Boise, with the service set to begin May 24.
BURBANK, CA
KING-5

In-N-Out submits official application to open first store in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In-N-Out Burger has officially filed for a permit to build its first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian. The restaurant chain based in Baldwin Park, California, has been considering the location at 3520 E. Fairview Ave since January. It confirmed in November that it was looking at various sites in Ada County, and planned to expand into Idaho.
RESTAURANTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Counting Down the 10 Worst Movies Filmed in Idaho

Movies are an escape from reality. Most people spend their hard-earned money to go to the movies or they pop in a DVD to be entertained or distracted for a few hours. They are meant to take us away from our problems and to another world while we shut off our brains and enjoy what's on the screen. While most times it is successful, there are those occurrences when a movie is so bad that it fails to do so. Last week I rated the top 10 movies filmed in Idaho, but this time around we are going to look at the ones that failed to entertain us. Here are the worst movies ever filmed in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Google Maps#Karaoke#Smart Phone#Parkmobile#Idahoans
KOOL 96.5

5 Reasons Tipping Your Server In Idaho Is So Important

The concept of tipping has been discussed so many times, both the good and the bad. Tipping is not something that happens in other countries and, honestly, I think it should be canceled. But until some of these things are no longer factors, this is why you should really tip your server in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy