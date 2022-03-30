ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: Interest meeting for Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association

 2 days ago

The city of Waco’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to gauge interest in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association. To find out if your address is in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood, go...

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Women of Color in Business seminar available Tuesday

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have its anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Reservations may be made at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/526815. For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Women of Color in Business. The Community...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Jigsaw puzzle exchange planned for March 26

Kiwanis Club of West will have a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road, on a Carter BloodCare bus. To schedule an appointment, call Sarah Gardner at 254-722-8090. Waco PD blood drive. Waco Police Department will have a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Parks and Recreation hosts open houses beginning Saturday

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday for the virtual fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit. The winners of the exhibit will be included in a slide show, and exhibit artists will attend. Beverages and light snacks, including vegan varieties, will be provided. The event is free and the public is invited. The entire exhibit is at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Medicare education class set for Thursday

Stacy Bruce, president of Variety of Texas, will speak about the nonprofit’s Peaceable Kingdom campground to the Waco Rotary Club at the Baylor Club at noon Tuesday. Peaceable Kingdom is the new home for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program, a youth development camp sponsored by Rotary. Call 254-776-2115...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Hazardous waste disposal event set for next weekend

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting the Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St. The event will feature signature cocktails, cash bar, charcuterie board, four-course dinner with wine...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for summer youth track program

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18. Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas state meet.
WACO, TX
Gazette

Tri-Lakes area news in brief

The following area residents were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madeleine Huffman of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Miller, of Monument (80132), a student in theRobbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Isabella Prosceno, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sam Watson, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the College of Arts & Science; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Grocery giveaway set for Friday at Greater Zion

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks. For more info, call 254-722-7429. Baylor basketball banquet. Baylor Women’s Basketball...
WACO, TX
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area organizations see shift from pandemic to prices driving food insecurity

The folding curbside sign outside Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Friday morning said “Free Food” with an arrow pointing to a drive-thru distribution point where some two dozen volunteers from the church and Shepherd’s Heart Christian food pantry shuttled boxes of food to a small but steady stream of cars and trucks.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Main Event expecting hundreds at Waco grand opening Friday

Roll a bowling ball, smack a golf ball and have a ball watching movies, maybe a film festival featuring “Caddyshack,” “Tin Cup” and “The Big Lebowski.”. NewQuest Properties predicted those activities, or something similar, when in 2019 it broke ground on Cottonwood Creek Market, a development heavy on fun and entertainment on Interstate 35 near New Road. Most of the gang is all there. Main Event, a Plano-based company specializing in placing laser tag, bowling, gravity ropes, billiards and more in one big package, will host a grand opening of its Waco property Friday.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin Club's spring show set for April 15-16

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, Waco Family Medicine, McLennan County Better Living for Texans and Grassroots Community Development are sponsoring Family Kite Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive. The public is invited to take part in an afternoon of kite flying,...
WACO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

LC Board to discuss athletics, hold public forums for president finalists

The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss the approval for the reimplementation of athletics. However, there is a possibility of disbanding one or more programs. The Board will also discuss the possible non-renewal of employment contracts in athletics. In December, it voted to bring back athletics with a 5-2 decision, but specific details had not been finalized. Several members of the LC community passionately shared their opinions that day in favor of or against the reinstatement. LC Chair of Social & Behavioral Sciences Dr. Hillary Gleason said her department doesn't have...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

