Energy Industry

Let’s talk about energy

marketplace.org
 2 days ago

Spare capacity has been overstated, says oil analyst Abhi Rajendran. Then there's the matter of isolating Russia. Russia's role in world's nuclear energy industry prompts calls to up U.S. uranium production. by Andy Uhler. Mar 30, 2022. Russia plays a key role...

www.marketplace.org

Washington Examiner

Biden's energy screw-up

Joe Biden claims to be all for “energy independence.” As families and businesses face some of the highest energy prices in over a decade, the president has embraced the phrase as a banner over his own policies. It’s a catchphrase normally associated with those vehemently opposed to the...
InsideClimate News

Today’s Climate: Manchin, Eyeing a Revival of Build Back Better, Wants a Ban on Russian Oil and Gas

After killing it back in December, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is resuscitating President Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act, giving environmentalists some hope that a national climate policy may yet be reached this year ahead of a consequential midterm election. But the likelihood of Manchin’s version of the bill looking anything like Biden’s $2 trillion package are slim, and the tradeoffs will likely threaten Biden’s environmental agenda and global climate efforts at large.
The Independent

Government mulls plans to ask coal plants to stay open

The Government could turn back to coal despite promises to phase it out to reduce the UK’s reliance on the dirty fuel.Officials are talking to EDF, the French energy giant, to see if it could keep the West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire going.It had been planned to be shuttered by September to help the UK reach its target of not burning any coal for electricity by next October.The deadline was set as part of the UK’s plans to reach net zero by the middle of the century.The country has slowly cut back its reliance on coal, switching to renewables...
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
