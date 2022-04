Patricia Guerrero has been confirmed as the first Latina justice on the California Supreme Court. The current 4th District Court of Appeals justice, now a state Supreme Court justice, is an Imperial Valley native, who started as a grocery store employee, did her undergrad at UC Berkeley and got her law degree from Stanford, and later served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California. [Bloomberg Law]

