Animal Care Supervisor Heath Crawford said the aquatic center is seeing a significant uptick in guests between school field trips and spring breakers. Today was really nice! We'll cool down quickly tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up from the east and southeast on Monday. It's going to be windy and warm in the afternoon with highs in the 70s. A strong low pressure system could bring severe weather to the Southeast on Tuesday, including South Mississippi. Here's the latest forecast.

BILOXI, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO