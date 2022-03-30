ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Star Wars fan film, a mashup with Shakespeare, shot partly in Batavia

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 1 day ago

Don Burns did something recently he probably never imagined when he graduated from Batavia High School in 1992 -- dress up as Darth Vader and recite one of Shakespeare's famous monologues in the Richmond Mausoleum.

Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Shakespeare
