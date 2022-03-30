ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Launches a New Beauty Product Inspired by Raquel Leviss

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent collaborated with her costar Raquel Leviss in the promotional pictures for the new Give Them Lala Beauty eyeshadow palette titled The Bambi Ass B*tch, t he name of which was also influenced by Raquel, 27 . In the March 30 Instagram post, the reality stars wore long white dresses with a plunging neckline. Both Lala, 31, and Raquel looked earthy with their wavy hair while posing by majestic trees.

'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is 'Proud' of Her Post-Baby Body: Photos!

“T hank you for being the biggest part of this @raquelleviss ,” Lala’s Instagram caption read. The former pageant queen didn’t promote the product on her Instagram account but instead commented on Lala’s post.

“I​​ had such a fun day on this shoot,” her comment read.

Raquel not only collaborated with the Give Them Lala podcast host for the photo shoot but she was also the inspiration for the name of the palette. During an episode of Vanderpump Rules season 7, the reality personalities got in one of the most heated altercations in the show’s history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jC0au_0eujYf3V00 In the episode, Raquel made a comment about Lala’s attitude and accused her of “dad blaming.” The Give Them Lala founder’s father had recently passed away so she responded to the comment, which led her to confront Raquel and call her a “Bambi eyed bitch.”

Although they started off on the wrong foot, the two have recently become friends. During a January 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , Lala, who was joined by Raquel's ex-fiancé and Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy , revealed where her friendship stood with her fellow Bravo star.

“ I wouldn't say we're 'super close,’” she said. "She's hard not to adore. I mean, not only is she beautiful, but she has the heart to match."

'Pump Rules' Reunion's Biggest Bombshells: Splits, Shocking Confessions

After five years of dating, Raquel and James, 30, announced they called off their engagement in December 2021. “ We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” Raquel wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram at the time. “We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The two later discussed their split at the Vanderpump Rules reunion held in the same month of their breakup when Raquel revealed that she would have nightmares when having dreams about their wedding day.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lala and Raquel's collab.

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly

35K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
E! News

Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think. Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bravo#Inspiration#Vanderpump Rules#Raquelleviss
bravotv.com

Has Teresa Giudice Changed Her Mind About Caroline Manzo?

One of the more famous rifts in Real Housewives history is the falling out between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo. The RHONJ cast member and alum, respectively, have had a beef with one another for many years. And in case you were wondering, not much has changed for Teresa on that front, as she recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Officially Files for Divorce From Tom Schwartz 1 Week After Announcing Split

Making it official. Days after announcing their decision to part ways, Katie Maloney filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz on Tuesday, March 22, Us Weekly can confirm.   Schwartz and Maloney's relationship was explored on Vanderpump Rules since the series debuted in 2013. The pair, who tied the knot twice on screen, took to social media […]
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Whether Tom Schwartz Is Living With Tom Sandoval Amid Katie Maloney Split

Moving out? Amid Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s public split after more than 10 years together, one of their fellow Vanderpump Rules stars has addressed speculation about their living arrangements. "Nobody is crashing at our house," Ariana Madix, who’s dating Schwartz’s pal Tom Sandoval, confirmed via Instagram Story on Friday, March 18. "Stop saying that." Schwartz, 39, […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules Cast React After Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Get Candid About End Of Their 12-Year Relationship

Bravo fans have been knocked over sideways in shock (myself included) to learn that Vanderpump Rules’ longest-standing relationship -- besides Lisa and Ken Vanderpump’s -- have called it quits. Following several concerning breakup rumors, the official confirmation came yesterday that co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were ending their marriage. The two were very candid about splitting up following 12 years together, and now the VR cast are reacting publicly to the unfortunate news.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Tamra Judge’s Claim That She Stopped Texting Her Once Tamra Was Fired

Is it just me, or does Heather Dubrow‘s return to Real Housewives of Orange County make you nostalgic for the RHOC of yore? While I love me some Fancy Pants, I actually find myself missing the Tres Amigas antics of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador. Which is a sentence I never thought I’d […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Tamra Judge’s Claim That She Stopped Texting Her Once Tamra Was Fired appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy