‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Launches a New Beauty Product Inspired by Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent collaborated with her costar Raquel Leviss in the promotional pictures for the new Give Them Lala Beauty eyeshadow palette titled The Bambi Ass B*tch, t he name of which was also influenced by Raquel, 27 . In the March 30 Instagram post, the reality stars wore long white dresses with a plunging neckline. Both Lala, 31, and Raquel looked earthy with their wavy hair while posing by majestic trees.

“T hank you for being the biggest part of this @raquelleviss ,” Lala’s Instagram caption read. The former pageant queen didn’t promote the product on her Instagram account but instead commented on Lala’s post.

“I​​ had such a fun day on this shoot,” her comment read.

Raquel not only collaborated with the Give Them Lala podcast host for the photo shoot but she was also the inspiration for the name of the palette. During an episode of Vanderpump Rules season 7, the reality personalities got in one of the most heated altercations in the show’s history.

In the episode, Raquel made a comment about Lala’s attitude and accused her of “dad blaming.” The Give Them Lala founder’s father had recently passed away so she responded to the comment, which led her to confront Raquel and call her a “Bambi eyed bitch.”

Although they started off on the wrong foot, the two have recently become friends. During a January 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , Lala, who was joined by Raquel's ex-fiancé and Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy , revealed where her friendship stood with her fellow Bravo star.

“ I wouldn't say we're 'super close,’” she said. "She's hard not to adore. I mean, not only is she beautiful, but she has the heart to match."

After five years of dating, Raquel and James, 30, announced they called off their engagement in December 2021. “ We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” Raquel wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram at the time. “We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The two later discussed their split at the Vanderpump Rules reunion held in the same month of their breakup when Raquel revealed that she would have nightmares when having dreams about their wedding day.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lala and Raquel's collab.