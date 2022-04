After ruling out LeBron James for Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers allowed the veteran forward to return home to LA. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, James is getting further treatment and evaluation of the brutal ankle injury he suffered over the weekend against the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s not the first time James is leaving the team and returning home because of an injury, as he did the same thing back in January when he had swelling in his ailing left knee.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO