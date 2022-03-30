ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The ParkMobile App Plans to Increase Its Fees in Boise

By Stephanie Gull
 1 day ago
If you use the ParkMobile app when parking in downtown Boise, we’ve got some unfortunate news for you:. Like everything else these days, it will be increasing its fees starting this Friday, April 1st. The City of Boise recently announced that in order to use the app, the...

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

