How Marvel Chose Which Avengers Would Die in ‘Endgame’

Light spoilers for The Batman lie ahead, so read at your own risk. Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been the beneficiary of some major buzz as of late. The film has received highly positive reviews from critics, and fans really seem to be connecting with Robert Pattinson’s emo-esque take on the hero. It feels like almost everyone has thoughts on the movie, and even a number of celebrities have taken to social media to share their takes. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Clark Gregg can count himself among those who’ve watched the movie and, apparently, he wants to talk about THAT interesting similarity between his Marvel character and one of the DC movie’s.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO