ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Our favorite startups from YC’s Winter 2022 Demo Day, part 2

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechCrunch once again spent much of the day watching a parade of startups present as part of Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, Demo Day part two. Yeah, that’s a mouthful. But we did learn quite a lot. You can find all our coverage here, but what matters...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

The 26 crypto startups that Y Combinator is backing in its W22 batch

Y Combinator Demo Days returned yet again with another ballooning heap of startups. In the old days, a gaggle of TechCrunch reporters would go to the Demo Day in person, write up the presentations of each startup and hobnob with VCs during the breaks, but in a post-pandemic bloat, YC has gotten just so massive that one comprehensive list of startups is neither feasible nor particularly useful to readers. That said, this was a massive year for crypto and I wanted to make sure that we profiled each and every crypto startup that publicly launched at Demo Days this batch.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

2 reasons why demo days are dead

But demo day isn’t a good use of founders’ or investors’ time. Many VCs who sign deals with the top startups from YC actually do so before demo day. The commotion around the event means that investors are so eager to seal an early-bird deal, they jump ahead of the queue and undermine the need for the event in the first place.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yc#Techcrunch#Y Combinator#Api
TechCrunch

Minut tells your Airbnb guests to keep it down, already, sheesh

“I was talking with one of the first employees at Airbnb, when they were at Y Combinator. Even in the very early days, they had an issue: When people are renting out their apartments they have a monitoring need. There was no other option but to put up cameras, and that was turning into a big problem for Airbnb,” Nils Mattisson, co-founder and CEO of Minut, explains where the idea came from. “Years later, that idea came back to me. Having been at Apple and having worked with a lot of technologies that were ahead of the times, in terms of combining machine learning and privacy. I first saw how these two came together and how we would be able to solve this problem and balance monitoring and privacy in a good way. So that was the original seed and where we’ve come back to now, almost 10 years later.”
APPLE
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Watch Blue Origin launch a six-person crew to suborbital space live

Blue Origin is gearing up for its first crewed launch of the year, and fourth crewed launch overall, as the company seeks to expand its budding space tourism business. This time, the Jeff Bezos-headed company is sending up a crew of six, with the launch set to take place on Thursday at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
TechCrunch

Demo days definitely amplify a brand, but not the one you’d think

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, in light of Y Combinator’s biannual Demo Day, Natasha and Alex asked about the utility of the parade of pitches. Our big question:
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How to Do a DIY Bike Fitting With Help From Apps and YouTube

One of the simplest ways to improve your bike ride is to make sure the fit is just right. Whether you’re using a hybrid bike, road bike, or even a beach cruiser, properly fitting the bike to your body will result in a more comfortable and efficient ride. Here’s what you need to know about getting the best bike fitting, whether you choose to use an app, watch video instructions, or visit a pro shop.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Whither the paper unicorns?

Precisely how many startups that raised during 2021’s aggressive fundraising climate will struggle to raise their next round at anything more than a flat valuation is not clear. But we’re starting to get an early indication. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Is YC turning into a kind of fight club?

Still, one has to wonder if there is a fundamental shift afoot. Whereas YC always backed companies that might at some point overlap, the outfit appeared to casting its net far and wide, bringing in different startups at different stages from different geographies — companies that used each other’s products and formed tight bonds through YC’s active alumni network.
BUSINESS
Mack John

How these Azure Security Engineers passed the AZ-500 Exam

Are you planning to take the Microsoft Azure Security Technologies AZ-500 Guidebook in 2022? Here are some tips to help you prepare for and pass the exam. The Microsoft Azure Security Technologies AZ-500 Guidebook covers various topics related to securing Microsoft Azure cloud environments. To pass the exam, you need to understand Azure security principles and how to implement them.
TechCrunch

Is it time to start worrying about startup layoffs?

News that Fast, a one-click checkout software provider targeting the e-commerce market, is offering sharp staff cuts to investors in hopes of securing new capital is notable, but a single data point. A public database tracking startup layoffs, however, indicates that the company is not alone in looking to reduce its headcount.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Learn how to get into Y Combinator at TC Early Stage

A quality accelerator packs expert mentorship, essential business acumen, entrepreneurial resources, investor access, community — and a collaborative, motivating environment — into three short months. And, while there are more than 200 U.S. accelerators alone, none are as successful, prestigious or coveted as Y Combinator (YC). Just some...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Spotify expands its music-matching playlist ‘Blend’ to work with up to 10 people, including select artists

The company has partnered with artists including BTS, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Megan Thee Stallion, Mimi Webb, Tai Verdes, Xamã and others to allow Spotify users to merge their musical tastes into a single Blend playlist where their own favorite tracks are matched with those from the artists. As with other Blend playlists, users will receive a card that displays their “taste match” score — a score that’s calculated based on how similar or different their listening preferences are when compared with the other Blend contributors.
ENTERTAINMENT
TechCrunch

4 critical relationships that will help your startup succeed

But there are many other relationships that you may be writing off as not that important. Developing relationships with certain, oft-untapped groups has served as a critical driver of success at my last two multimillion-dollar startups. Here are four groups of people I recommend spending more time with, starting today.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
protocol.com

Why one tech CEO paid to fly his employees out to Mexico City for a week

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It sounds like yet another COVID wave is upon us with the BA.2 variant, and people are reporting lots of cases post-SXSW. I thought this thread was an interesting and thoughtful reflection of where we’re at. How do you feel about business travel in these times? Today: The state of business travel, the future of ed tech and how much more we’re all sleeping in the age of remote work.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy