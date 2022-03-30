ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ParkMobile App Plans to Increase Its Fees in Boise

By Stephanie Gull
 1 day ago
If you use the ParkMobile app when parking in downtown Boise, we’ve got some unfortunate news for you:. Like everything else these days, it will be increasing its fees starting this Friday, April 1st. The City of Boise recently announced that in order to use the app, the...

