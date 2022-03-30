ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Windows smashed in Truro Cathedral vandalism attack

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspected vandalism attack on a cathedral in Cornwall which saw windows smashed is estimated to have caused about £11,000 worth of damage. Managers of Truro Cathedral said CCTV revealed the "soul-destroying" damage was caused by a man at about 01:35...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Zechelle Reid jailed for Birmingham nightclub murder

A man who fatally stabbed a club-goer in the stomach has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. Jason Bentley-Morrison died hours being stabbed outside Lab11 in Digbeth on 22 August. CCTV showed Zechelle Reid say something to the victim as he was leaving the club, causing him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Truro Cathedral#Windows#Police#Cctv#Bbc News South West
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC

West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist. Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019. She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Romesentinel.com

Police say Rome man smashed car window

ROME — A 37-year-old man is accused of smashing out a vehicle’s rear windshield on Thursday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Christopher J. Michik, of Rome, smashed out the rear windshield on his girlfriend’s motor vehicle while it was parked at a business on West Dominick Street on Thursday. Police said Michik was taken into custody on Friday.
ROME, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds who spent their wedding night in jail after the bride hit her own mother with a stiletto in mass brawl are now LIVING APART

A bride who spent her wedding night behind bars after attacking her own mother with a stiletto is now living apart from her new husband, MailOnline can reveal. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault earlier this week after the incredible wedding night bust up in which her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and the best man, Goodbrand's brother, were also involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Man left 82 knife injuries on mother's body, trial hears

A son who inflicted 82 injuries on his mother was "fully responsible" for her murder, his trial has heard. Ingrid Matthew's body was found in a house in Lincoln Street, Leicester, on 11 September with multiple stab wounds. The trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew, 19, entered a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wiltshire police worker jailed over affair with rapist

A former police worker has been jailed after having a relationship with a convicted rapist she was meant to be supervising. Rachel Beale, 53, was an offender manager within Wiltshire police's management of sexual and violent offenders unit. The relationship led her to be charged with misconduct in public office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two people and dog die after A52 crash

Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider -...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Castlewellan: Child seen wandering alone in early hours found

A young girl seen wandering alone on Castlewellan's Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been found. The child was reported to have been seen at about 04:55 BST in the County Down town. Police issued an appeal after officers attended the scene and were unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man found buried in garden died from stab wound to neck

A man whose body was discovered buried in a back garden died as a result of a stab wound to the neck, a post-mortem examination has found. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, last week. Fiona Beal, 48, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Teenager was 'moving rubbish', court told

A teenager was moving rubbish to dump into a river, hours before a child's body was found, a court has heard. CCTV captured the 14-year-old and co-accused John Cole moving bags in the early hours of 31 July, 2021. Cardiff Crown Court heard they were thrown into the River Ogmore,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wiltshire PC jailed for inappropriate relationship

A former Wiltshire Police officer has been jailed for nine months for charges connected to an inappropriate sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. Darren Thorn, who now lives in Devon, pleaded guilty to corruption, computer misuse and misconduct at Reading Crown Court last year. Thorn, 44, had previously been sacked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kingswood: Woman, 23, charged with murder after ‘fantastic and beautiful’ man, 22, stabbed to death

A woman has been charged with murder after a “respected and loved” 22-year-old was stabbed to death in South Gloucestershire.Bradley Lewis died after suffering a single stab wound at a house in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, near Bristol, on Friday night.Abigail White, 23, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other.The family of Mr Lewis paid tribute to “our wonderful, much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early”.Mr Lewis was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to a semi-detached property at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five jailed over Leamington Spa stabbing in 'gang feud'

Five people have been jailed after a man was stabbed to death in a street following a disturbance. Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, died after being attacked on Lower Leam Street, Leamington Spa, on 28 May 2020. Three men were jailed for life after being found guilty of his murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

