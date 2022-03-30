Windows smashed in Truro Cathedral vandalism attack

A woman has been charged with murder after a “respected and loved” 22-year-old was stabbed to death in South Gloucestershire.Bradley Lewis died after suffering a single stab wound at a house in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, near Bristol, on Friday night.Abigail White, 23, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other.The family of Mr Lewis paid tribute to “our wonderful, much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early”.Mr Lewis was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to a semi-detached property at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO