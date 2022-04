EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday, March 16, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. “Fires are burning actively in heavy brush,” the forest service said on Twitter. As of 10:30 p.m., an estimated 38,000 acres were believed to have burned and none of it had been contained. Low humidity and gusty winds played a huge role in the spreading of the fires. Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate. The Texas A&M Forest Service said late Thursday night, “Crews are focusing on operations related to life safety and structure protection as...

