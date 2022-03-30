ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

161 arrested, 75 guns seized after violent Spring Break mob hits Panama City

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested 161 people and seized 75 illegal firearms in Panama City Beach, Fla., over the weekend after a mob of violent suspects wreaked havoc in the popular Spring Break destination and beachside community. A number of local businesses closed early on Saturday as the mob descended on the...

WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
Daily Mail

Wives of twin Chicago mobsters who snitched on El Chapo 'siphoned cash from a $5M stash of drug money hidden under floorboards of their home to splurge on shopping trips, European vacations and a J-Lo concert in Vegas'

The wives of twin brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores - the star witnesses who helped the United States government send Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán away to prison for life - are now being accused of laundering money for the pair and squirreling away millions in drug money to splurge on clothes, concerts and vacations, court documents show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WMBB

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walmart on Front Beach road is once again closed and barricaded as law enforcement officers continue to deal with large and rowdy crowds. ———————————————————– PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers and disrupted many Panama City Beach businesses Saturday night, many of which […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB Spring Break: from chaotic to family-friendly

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two shootings and massive crowds of spring breakers have pushed the city of Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency. It may be hard to believe for some, but Panama City Beach was once that same wild spring break destination. NewsChannel 7 sat...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: ‘Violent’ Gang Member Arrested After Firing Shots In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday. Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000. According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home. Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below. A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway. There were no reports of anyone shot.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WMBB

Co-worker speaks out about murder-suicide suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s deputies have released more information about Wednesday’s double death investigation. They have identified the killer and are now calling this situation a murder-suicide.  David Haram’s last act before he killed himself was a gruesome Facebook post around six a.m. Wednesday morning. Haram wrote that he’d killed a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCBPD weigh in on spring break drug scene

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police say it only will continue to grow over the next few weeks. Officials with the Panama City Beach Department said they want folks to go out and have a good time, but certain activities can still get you into trouble.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

