Red Cross volunteer saves lives with blood donations, disaster response

By Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

The 6abc Philly Blood Drive brought hundreds of heroes to the Courtyard By Marriott in Wynnefield Heights to donate life-saving blood.

One of them was Randy Miller, a Red Cross volunteer, who responded to a disaster the night before her donation.

"When I found the Red Cross, I knew it was the right place for me," said Miller. She said the 15 minutes it took for her to donate may just be the quietest 15 minutes of her week.

"I was out four times in the past five days supporting people after fires in Philadelphia," she said.

On Tuesday night, the Red Cross volunteer helped three families who lost everything in a fire on the 4900 block of Chestnut Street. It's something she does almost daily with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team.

Randy Miller

"That you can volunteer during a pandemic and make a difference is very personal to me," she said.

Mill has spent her career as a psychiatric nurse. She's battled the frontlines of the pandemic in hospitals. And six months ago, she began volunteering with the Red Cross to help people on the streets too.

"I'm 67 and I think people don't realize that you can be out there at this age and make a huge difference," she said.

Always looking for ways to help, she heard of the 2nd annual 6abc Philly Blood Drive and joined the 150 people who registered to donate.

After she leaves, chances are, she'll be called out for another emergency.

"To sit back and be old is not in my DNA, and I encourage more people to give the Red Cross a call," she said.

Related
WJHG-TV

Blood drive to save lives

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you know that a whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives?. OneBlood and Carrabba’s Italian Grill have teamed up to help fill this need by hosting BloodMobile blood drives in Panama City Beach. One local official described...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
KUTV

Red Cross of Utah asks for blood and platelet donations

(KUTV) — The American Red Cross of Utah is asking for your help this spring. In a press release, the organization asked for blood or platelet donations which will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and for sickle cell disease. “A single blood donation can help save more than...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Red Cross Giving Day returns as blood supplies remain critically low

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday is the Red Cross’ annual Giving Day — an opportunity for communities to come together and help families get back on their feet. The University of Utah partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. With blood donations at a critical low, Utahns can do their part and give back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WCNC

Red Cross of Greater Carolinas in need of volunteers

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As industries across the region are facing a shortage of workers, some local nonprofits also facing challenges with a shortage of volunteers. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is also in need of extra hands. Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan told WCNC Charlotte the biggest need for them right now is in disaster response.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NEWS CENTER Maine

A life saved, A lesson in the value of donating blood

GRAY, Maine — Rachel Adams can sit on the floor and play with her young daughter because a lot of people cared enough to donate blood. A great many donors, in fact. Stricken with a very rare form of cancer shortly after she was born, the infant underwent a year-and-a-half of treatments, requiring 298 blood transfusions, she said.
GRAY, ME
Reuters

Red Cross teams on way to Mariupol, but without aid

GENEVA, April 1 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is sending teams to the besieged port city of Mariupol and is "hopeful" that evacuations of thousands of civilians can begin on Friday, a spokesperson said at a press briefing. "We have permission to move today and...
CHARITIES
KTVL

Medford Red Cross says donated blood supplies are low ahead of fire season

ASHLAND — Wednesday, March 23, American Red Cross Association hosted their 8th annual National Giving Day with a blood drive at the Ashland Elk Lodge. According to the Red Cross, National Giving Day is an organization-wide event encouraging everyone to donate to their local community drives, giving blood, money or time.
MEDFORD, OR
