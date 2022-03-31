ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter's Shaheen Holloway hired by Seton Hall after magic run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0euhdzMO00 Shaheeen Holloway is leaving Saint Peter's for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Seton Hall announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening. It was hardly a surprise.

Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference, and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Holloway, whose Peacocks knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky. No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue before falling to North Carolina, will get a substantial raise making the move.

Willard earned $2.4 million last season, about tenfold what Holloway got at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Confernece school in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

