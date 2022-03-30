ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

April 2022 Scene Newsletter Now Available

cityofdavis.org
 2 days ago

The Scene newsletter is your link to the many activities and...

www.cityofdavis.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Connecticut Post

Library passports now available in Kent

KENT — Library card holders can access all of Connecticut’s libraries by participating in the Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. Nearly 140 libraries, including Kent Memorial Library, are taking part in the Connecticut Library Association’s Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. To celebrate National Library Week in April,...
KENT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Entertainment
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OBS Studio is now available on Steam

OBS Studio, the software that powers most gaming influencers’ streams, is available now on Steam. It’s free, of course — as OBS Studio always has been. Steam adds some nifty functionality that makes becoming the next Pokimane, TimTheTatman, or Disguised Toast (slightly) slightly daunting. Some features specific to the Steam version of OBS Studio include: automatic background updates, snappier downloads on MacOS, usage tracking, and easy opt-in for beta release builds once those are available. OBSProject’s FAQ page for the Steam release claims that additional features like Achievements and Workshop support aren’t coming.
VIDEO GAMES
WVNS

Hinton florist celebrates 50 year anniversary

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – One local flower shop has been brightening the days of customers in Hinton every day for the last 50 years. Hinton Floral and Gift has served the Hinton and Summers County Community for 50 years. On Friday, April 1, 2022, they held a celebration with friends and family to celebrate the […]
HINTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy