April 2022 Scene Newsletter Now Available

OBS Studio, the software that powers most gaming influencers’ streams, is available now on Steam. It’s free, of course — as OBS Studio always has been. Steam adds some nifty functionality that makes becoming the next Pokimane, TimTheTatman, or Disguised Toast (slightly) slightly daunting. Some features specific to the Steam version of OBS Studio include: automatic background updates, snappier downloads on MacOS, usage tracking, and easy opt-in for beta release builds once those are available. OBSProject’s FAQ page for the Steam release claims that additional features like Achievements and Workshop support aren’t coming.
Comments / 0