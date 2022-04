BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dell Technologies has donated 1,000 Chromebook laptops to Pratt Library for Baltimore students, the library system Wednesday. Students from preschool to grade 12 that take part in a digital training program with the library system will be given their own Chromebook upon completion of their training. Students in the digital training program will learn how to use the device and access library services including free online tutoring. The training will be held at several Pratt Library locations and outside of the library in partnership with local organizations, the library system said. The donation was made possible through a partnership with the...

