ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Grammy’s Are Going To Vegas This Weekend, Here Are 2 Parties You Must Attend; Thanks To iKon Presents.

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammy’s are usually held in Los Angeles but this year they will be in Las Vegas. iKon Presents(a Las...

thisis50.com

Comments / 1

Related
Elite Daily

Here’s What To Wear To A Bachelorette Party, No Matter If It’s In Vegas Or Vail

It's happening. I've officially reached that age where I hear of another friend or acquaintance getting engaged nearly every week. And once the initial excitement wears down, it’s time to think about what you’ll wear to all of the festivities, especially if you've been asked to serve as a bridesmaid. If that is the case, then the question of what to wear to a bachelorette party might also be looming over your head. Given that bachelorette parties can differ massively in theme, location, and overall vibe, it’s difficult to nail down even one to-go bridal party outfit. Luckily, no matter what the bride has in mind, you can still find your perfect bachelorette party outfit without stressing too much over what to wear.
YOGA
Daily Mail

'I'm heading to Vegas y'all!': Miranda Lambert announces Sin City residency called Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood beginning in the fall

Miranda Lambert is going to Las Vegas. Early on Wednesday morning the country singer announced that she has a new residency in Sin City. 'I’m heading to Vegas y’all! My new residency ✨ Velvet Rodeo ✨begins this fall!' said the blonde beauty. She added, 'Presale begins April 1. Join RanFans at mirandalambert.com to get presale tickets.'
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
California Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
CBoardingGroup

Man wins huge jackpot at Las Vegas Airport

In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Donny Osmond calls Adele's decision to cancel Las Vegas residency 'one of the biggest decisions of her life'

Donny Osmond emphasized that the pressure to perform in Las Vegas is "enormous" in an interview with Fox News Digital as he begins his residency. Osmond is returning to Vegas two years after the coronavirus put live music on hold. The singer called the pause a "blessing in disguise" because it allowed him time to complete a new album and set up for a Las Vegas residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Will Smith's Smack Was 'a Very Painful Moment for Me — on Many Levels'

The producer of the 94th Academy Awards is opening up about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock, saying that it was "a very painful moment" to witness. Will Packer, 47, who served as producer for the Oscars, received criticism for the initial tweet he posted shortly after Smith hit Rock following the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during the ceremony Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Summer Walker
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Award#Ikon#Ikon Presents#Star
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Caesars Likely to Sell an Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. The two casino companies each own multiple properties, which gives them enormous flexibility when it comes to attracting guests or even offering gamblers free rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy