Soldier killed in 'incident' with two helicopters at Georgia airfield

A Marine major was piloting a KC-130J on a routine refueling mission on Sept. 29, 2020, when suddenly his nightmare came to life as an F-35B collided with his tanker. “I did not expect to be able to fly the aircraft away from this situation because there haven’t been any successful midair collision with a C-130, that I know of, in which the crew survives,” Maj. Cory Jones said in a video released by the 2nd Marine Air Wing.

MILITARY ・ 20 DAYS AGO