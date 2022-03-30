ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Soldier killed in 'incident' with two helicopters at Georgia airfield

By Abigail Adcox, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 1 day ago

One soldier was killed early Wednesday morning in an "incident" involving two Black Hawk helicopters at a Georgia airfield. The fatal incident happened at about 2 a.m. at...

DFW Community News

Two Killed in Fiery Helicopter Crash in Rowlett

Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Rowlett Friday morning, police say. The helicopter, a Robinson R44, was headed west when for some reason it came down in an empty lot along the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, east of Dexham Road. Video shared...
MilitaryTimes

1st Cav soldier killed in Fort Irwin training accident

A soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division was killed March 10 following an accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr. was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the time of his death. He was 23 years old.
FORT IRWIN, CA
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed in ‘incident’ with two Black Hawks at Fort Stewart

A member of the 3rd Infantry Division’s combat aviation brigade was killed in an accident Wednesday morning at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, division officials said. The accident involved two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, said division spokesperson Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder in a release. She added that the airfield is “closed until further notice.”
FORT STEWART, GA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two Delray Beach men die in helicopter wreck

Police have recovered the bodies of two Delray Beach men who died in a helicopter crash in a remote area west of Palm Beach Gardens. The men have been identified as Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65. A pilot in a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter found the wreckage at 9 p.m. Friday in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The helicopter had last been seen on radar four ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
State
Georgia State
thecheyennepost.com

UH-60 Helicopter Incident in Laramie County

No one was injured in an incident involving a Wyoming Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on March 4 at approximately 7:45 p.m. local time. The crew, consisting of four members, were conducting standard training with night vision goggles when they were required to execute an emergency landing in Northwest Laramie County. All safety procedures were followed and the crews’ training enabled a safe emergency landing in an effort to prevent injury, loss of life, and minimize destruction of equipment and property.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman is killed in incident in Upland

A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route. The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05...
UPLAND, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

US air defense troops deploying to DC

Members of an air defense artillery unit belonging to the Ohio National Guard are deploying to Washington D.C. this week. The Ohio National Guard announced on Monday that 30 members of the Headquarters Battery of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (174th ADA) would deploy to the U.S. capital in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The unit will hold a send-off ceremony at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
MilitaryTimes

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
MilitaryTimes

Distinguished Flying Cross for Marine’s heroic piloting in KC-130J collision

A Marine major was piloting a KC-130J on a routine refueling mission on Sept. 29, 2020, when suddenly his nightmare came to life as an F-35B collided with his tanker. “I did not expect to be able to fly the aircraft away from this situation because there haven’t been any successful midair collision with a C-130, that I know of, in which the crew survives,” Maj. Cory Jones said in a video released by the 2nd Marine Air Wing.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

4 United States Marines killed in Osprey crash, Norway confirms

Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

F-16 jet crashes in western Louisiana; pilot safely ejects

This story was updated at 4:21 p.m. EST on March 23. An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed in western Louisiana midday Wednesday, a state police spokesperson has confirmed to Air Force Times. The Oklahoma Air National Guard jet went down in an uninhabited, wooded area of Beauregard Parish, near...
LOUISIANA STATE
WESH

Two men dead after Florida helicopter crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Above: A look at today's top headlines. Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 71-year-old Richard Preiser and 65-year-old Thomas Stout died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

