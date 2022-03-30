ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival celebrates with events online and at Seattle Center

queenannenews.com
 1 day ago

Seattle Center Festál continues with the Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 through April 10. Following last year’s virtual festival, this year features a lineup of both in-person events and a virtual program. In-person events will take place in the Armory Food &...

queenannenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Plans bloom for 46th Annual Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival

The 46th Annual Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, will be held from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10. The event, hosted by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, highlights the blooming season of the 5,200 cherry blossom trees at Branch Brook Park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Time Out Global

6 spectacular cherry blossom illuminations in Tokyo

Sakura are gorgeous during the day, but these light-ups at parks and shrines prove they’re even better at night. The warmer season has finally arrived in Tokyo and the cherry blossoms are expected to start blooming at the end of March. When we think of hanami, we’re usually picturing a daytime picnic in the park, surrounded by flowers, but there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the pink blossoms in the evening, too. Many venues offer special illuminations and light-up events when the sakura trees are in full bloom.
LIFESTYLE
Cincinnati CityBeat

When to See Hundreds of Japanese Cherry Blossom Trees Bloom in Ault Park

There’s no better way to say goodbye to winter than by welcoming spring under Ault Park’s cherry blossom trees. According to Cincinnati Parks’ website, 1,000 Japanese cherry blossom trees were gifted to the city in the 1930s; and in 2008, 121 Somei Yoshino trees were planted by the Japan America Society.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: Blossom Kite Festival, Polar Bear Plunge

Cherry blossom season is in full swing in the D.C. area, and one of the most colorful events of the festival is set for Saturday. The Blossom Kite Festival will take place March 26 at the Washington Monument grounds and other parks in the D.C. area. The outdoor event is free and open to the public. Here is more information.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
WJLA

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge lights up in pink for cherry blossom festival

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge arches lit up in pink Monday to celebrate the start of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the annual festival kicked off Sunday and organizers have several events lined up -- Among the highlights include a kite festival this coming Saturday, a parade on April 9 and a “Petalpalooza” event with fireworks on April 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

Celebrate Cherry Blossoms at D.C. Bars, Restaurants, and Hotels

The world famous cherry blossoms draw droves of tourists and locals to the Tidal Basin every spring, so it should come as no surprise that D.C.’s restaurant industry wants a piece of the action too. Peak bloom is predicted for Tuesday, March 22 through Friday, March 25, but plenty...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Culture#Cultural Center#Seattle Center Fest L#Teinei Restaurant#Phinney Ridge#Setsuko Pastry
WHNT-TV

Indian Culture Festival

The festival is free to the public and kicks off a six-week series of art exhibitions and performances. Much of the art has been inspired by nature as well as traditional Indian folktales.
FESTIVAL
Eater

The Most Special Pop-Ups and Dinners Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season

With cherry blossom fever in full swing, restaurants all over town are highlighting the buzz over the bright pink bud with themed offerings. While many restaurants dish a special or two with a cherry blossom theme, the best of the crop, included here, have full-blown menus and pop-ups on tap with options ranging from Moon Rabbit’s menu celebrating the pink cherry blossom trout to a cherry blossom brunch set on a patio decked out like a Japanese cherry blossom forest at Casta’s.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Axios

Meet the official artist of the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival

As a child, Lea Craigie-Marshall’s father bought her a pink faux fur jacket and took her to visit the Tidal Basin's cherry blossoms. As the official artist for this year’s cherry blossom festival, she hopes her work reflects that view – standing expectedly on the edge of the Tidal Basin and peering up at the pink flowers.
FESTIVAL
Sioux City Journal

Cherry Blossom event marks DC’s pandemic comeback

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, Washington's unofficial re-emergence from two years of pandemic limits and closures. This year's cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom between March 22 and 25, according to National Park Service estimates. The festival kicked off with a March 20 opening ceremony and runs through April 17, with concerts and other events, including a big parade on Saturday April 9. "Just a cherished gem to be able to see these blossoms," said Jean Baker who is visiting her daughter in the nation's capital for the first time in five years. "I really have been a great social distancer for the benefit of my 92-year-old dad, who I'm the primary caregiver for," Baker added. "So I have been so isolated, but I really do feel comfortable enough taking my mask off and enjoying, you know, sharing a smile or two." A similar event two years ago was dominated by questions about whether the festival would happen at all in the face of the steadily advancing COVID-19 virus. Sure enough, within days, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency and banned all mass gatherings. Festival organizers spent the month frantically coming up with safe long-distance ways for residents and visitors to enjoy the annual rite of spring, include a live Bloom Cam and virtual video tours. Local officials resorted to closing down streets and shutting Metro stations in order to keep crowds from gathering at the Tidal Basin to observe the pinkish blooms.
WASHINGTON STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Spring is here and it's time for the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival

CONYERS — The return of spring means it’s time for the 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival will take place two days this weekend at the Georgia International Horse Park — March 26 and 27. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The...
CONYERS, GA
NBC Washington

US Botanic Garden to Fully Reopen

D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum. The U.S....
AGRICULTURE
ARTnews

The Crypto Community Spent ‘NFT Weekend’ Awkwardly Mingling At A Swanky Long Island Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, at the Sound View Hotel in Greenport, on the North Fork of Long Island, a couple embraced passionately by the head of a table where a large dinner had been laid out. At first I was concerned–had something happened? Some bad news? And then I remembered that these were performers. All evening, two male dancers and one woman — the influencer and performer Violetta — draped themselves on the walls and chairs, and on each other, for a piece called Furniture Intimacy by Brendan Fernandes. The performance was one of many seemingly...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy