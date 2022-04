Firefighters in California made a daring 90-minute rescue on Monday after two people and a dog all required saving from the rain-swollen Los Angeles, officials reported.A news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department said they’d been called to the edge of the surging river at around 2.13pm local time after passers-by had noticed a woman and her dog struggling beneath the water’s surface.Firefighters initially tried to throw a flotation ring to the woman, but she continued to refuse the assistance as she wasn’t prepared to leave the river without her dog, a German Shepard mix called Scooby, KABC reported.Despite...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO