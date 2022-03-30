MBE March 30: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada honors the golden era of bala

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO