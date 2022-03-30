ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ODVA holds 21st Annual Meeting of Members

By Mike Santora
 1 day ago

ODVA held its 21st Annual Meeting of Members in San Diego, California, USA on March 10, 2022. With over 85 industry professionals from 30 companies in attendance, highlights of the Annual Meeting included a keynote on the future of the field instrumentation layer in process automation by Paul R. Maurath, Ph.D.,...

