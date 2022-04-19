College football transfer tracker: Where the top QBs are playing in 2022

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Another college football player has decided to enter the transfer portal. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has put his name in the portal. He will now go over his options to see where he wants to continue his collegiate career. Cowan played just one...
It's not often you see the underdog push anybody around in college football. Usually, it's the big schools that get their way and clean up in the biggest games. Just six of 130 FBS programs have made up almost 80 percent of the playoff berths since 2014, so there definitely is a concentration of ...
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum had a fascinating reaction to how Alabama played in its Spring Game. The college football spring games took place across the country this past weekend as they cap off the spring practices for each program. Finebaum made his regular appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the...
Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
After being the coaching carrousel wonder boy a year ago, Steve Sarkisian is now in prove it mode. The former Alabama offensive coordinator is looking to have a turnaround season after going 5-7 in his first year as the Texas head coach, and is hopeful the new recruits and transfers brought in will help turn the program around.
UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
As Oklahoma knows, nothing is official until recruits sign on the dotted line during the early signing period or on national signing day. In Brent Venables first two months with the Sooners, they were able to flip Kevonte Henry from Michigan, R Mason Thomas from Iowa State, and Kobie McKinzie after he flipped to Texas.
We are still months away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season but already the UNC basketball program is receiving praise by national analysts. The latest is ESPN’s Dick Vitale who put out his top teams for his “Elite Eight” going into next season.
And right there at the top stand the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Vitale listed Hubert Davis’ team No. 1 in the rankings beating out No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Gonzaga. Here is what Vitale had to say about the Tar Heels’ squad for next season with some decisions from...
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
Things escalated quickly at a college baseball game when a pitcher literally tackled an opposing hitter trotting the bases after a home run. Fights on the baseball diamond happen. Sometimes it’s the batter charging the pitcher. Sometimes players in the dugout jawing with players on the field. It’s not...
Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
