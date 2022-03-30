ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Academy initiates 'disciplinary proceedings' against Will Smith over Oscars incident

By Sandra Gonzalez, Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has "initiated disciplinary proceedings" against actor Will Smith over his actions at Sunday's Oscars, the group announced on...

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
Popculture

The Academy Reportedly 'Strongly Considered' Removing Will Smith From Oscars Ceremony After Slapping Chris Rock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences reportedly "strongly considered" removing Will Smith from the broadcast after the King Richard star slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith. However, nothing was done, and Smith was allowed to deliver an awkward Best Actor award acceptance speech. He apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but made no mention of Rock. Since the broadcast, the Academy has released two statements, including one announcing a "formal review" of the events.
BBC

Will Smith: Chris Rock's first comments since Oscars slap

Chris Rock has made his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. Hosting the latest leg of his US tour in Boston, the comic told fans that he is "still processing what happened". Rock, who was greeted with a standing ovation by fans, also...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: What Was Going on Backstage as the Will Smith Incident Unfolded (Exclusive)

When Chris Rock stepped out onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre at 7:25 p.m. PT on Sunday night to present the best documentary feature Oscar — the 16th award presentation of the night if you were watching on TV, or 18th if you had been in attendance for the hour before the live telecast, when several were handed out and pretaped — there was no reason to anticipate any problems. Rock’s rehearsal on Saturday in front of Academy officials and his friend Will Packer, the producers of the Oscars telecast, had gone smoothly. And on Sunday night, with just six...
Deadline

Minnie Driver Criticizes Academy For Not Intervening After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Minnie Driver has taken to social media to call out the Academy for its lack of action after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. Writing on Twitter, Driver said that she and other Academy member had received a notice stating the org was investigating the incident further. Yesterday, the awards body released a statement detailing the next steps, apologizing to Rock and claiming Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony but had refused. Driver criticized the note for containing, “No explanation of why no one stepped in to assist Chris Rock...
Popculture

Will Smith Decides Own Fate With Academy After Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has taken personal steps to address his actions during the Oscars a week prior, choosing to resign from The Academy in light of the body's disciplinary hearing. Smith walked away from the awards ceremony with the Best Actor statue, but all anybody has been able to talk about is when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
Popculture

Amy Schumer Breaks Her Silence on Oscars Slap, Has Strong Words

Amy Schumer is not holding back on Will Smith and his now-infamous outburst at the Oscars this weekend. Schumer was one of the night's main co-hosts, but none of them were on stage when Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face and screamed at him for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Days later, Schumer made a post on Instagram saying that she is "still triggered and traumatized" by the event.
The Week

Oscars team accused of lying about Will Smith slap debacle again

The team behind this year's Oscars has been accused of lying about the Will Smith slap debacle for a second consecutive day. On Friday's Good Morning America, 2022 Oscars producer Will Packer claimed Smith was not removed from the ceremony after slapping comedian Chris Rock because Rock himself didn't want him to be.
WOKV

2022 Oscars: Will Smith resigns from Academy after backlash from slap

Actor Will Smith, facing possible disciplinary action after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” adding that he will accept any penalty that the...
