Julia Corry scored eight goals and assisted on four more as Glen Rock downed Montville, 16-6, in Montville. Paige Manning also scored four goals while Kaylee Doyle tallied a goal and four assists for the Panthers (1-0), which led 9-4 at halftime. Ryan Doyle also scored twice as well with an assist and goalie Ally Zamparelli made 10 saves.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO