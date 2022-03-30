ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Kansas murder suspect gets truck stuck in mostly dry Rio Grande

By Fernie Ortiz
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qceJY_0eufrgcH00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man wanted for murder in Kansas attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico by driving his pickup over the mostly-dry Rio Grande before becoming stuck.

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered him walking along the south side of the border barrier in South-Central El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The man declared that he was a U.S. citizen before stating that he had attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico by driving his truck across the Rio Grande. A photo provided by CBP shows that the water in the Rio Grande covered half of the truck’s tires where it became stuck.

Agents took the man into custody on suspicion of entering the country illegally. After checking his records, border agents determined that he had an extensive criminal past and had an active warrant for murder out of Wichita, Kansas.

The man was remanded to the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and is now awaiting extradition to Wichita.

The man has not been identified. A Wichita police spokesman told Border Report they will issue a news advisory once the suspect is in their custody.

CBP said in its news release that since the start of October, El Paso Sector agents have encountered more than 395 individuals with criminal records and gang affiliations entering the U.S. illegally between international ports of entry.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are always vigilant, detecting illegal border crossings whether on foot or by vehicle,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “An arrest such as this illustrates the vital role Border Patrol Agents play in the proper detection and identification of persons illegally entering between the ports of entry.”

This is not the first time El Paso border agents have encountered someone wanted for murder in Wichita. According to numerous news reports, then-29-year-old Rogelio Reyes surrendered to border authorities in 2017 in El Paso. KSN reported in 2017 that Reyes was wanted in the shooting death of Avelino Galvez.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
WETM

Winds carry wildfire across Rio Grande into South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A wildfire that crossed the Rio Grande from northern Mexico and burned parts of a rural town in South Texas, was still burning out of control Wednesday south of the border, a fire official told Border Report. Rio Bravo Fire Department Chief Juan C....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#U S Border Patrol#Shooting#Border Report#Cbp
KFOX 14

When will we see water again in the Rio Grande?

El Paso, Texas — Now that spring has arrived in the Borderland, you may be wondering when water will again fill the Rio Grande. It was 4 years ago, in 2018, when the Borderland last saw water flowing through the river this early in the year. But since then,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy