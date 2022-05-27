Memorial Day Deals: Where to Buy an iPhone Without Breaking the Bank

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re an iPhone loyalist or a newbie to Apple’s signature smartphone, every kind of shopper likes a good deal for Memorial Day and beyond. For those of you who are looking for a new iPhone but don’t want to break the bank in the process, we put together a list of places where you can get a new or refurbished iPhone at a discount.

Who has the best iPhone deals? It really depends on your preference. Keep reading for a roundup of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy that carry the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and earlier models for cheap.

How to Get an iPhone at Verizon

The iPhone 13 retails for $800, but Verizon is offering several promo deals that could put money back in your pocket. Customers can receive a free iPhone 13 with eligible trade-in, and any 5G Unlimited Plan can receive up to $800 off the purchase of a second phone, in addition to up to $2,000 to switch up to two phone lines.

iPhone 13 (128GB)



$free with eligible trade-in



$800





Buy Now

1

Verizon also has financing plans for all phones. Another great deal at Verizon: Get a free iPhone 12 (64GB) with any 5G Unlimited plan. Verizon has deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and pre-owned devices too.

How to Get an iPhone at AT&T

Similar to Verizon, AT&T is offering up to $700 off iPhone 13 with an eligible trade-in. Eyeing the green iPhone? Finance it at AT&T for $22 a month (for 36 months). AT&T also has deals on iPhone 13 mini , iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB)



$30.56/month



$





Buy Now

1

How to Get an iPhone at Walmart

Depending on your carrier, buying an iPhone at Walmart can definitely save you money in the long run. The retailer offers deals on iPhone 13 and older models for AT&T and Verizon phone plans.

iPhone 13 Mini (128GB)



$from $16.09 a month





Buy Now

1

How to Get an iPhone at Best Buy

Not only is Best Buy a great choice for iPhones, you’ll get extra perks such as free subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple News and Apple TV+ for up to six months. Upgrade and save up to $450 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with qualified activation and trade-in for new and existing T-Mobile customers.

Other Best Buy deals include up to $700 off an iPhone when you buy two phones. Best Buy carries a large selection of renewed iPhones on sale as well. You can also find iPhone deals directly through T-Mobile . (Eligible customers have the chance to receive a free subscriptions to Apple TV+ for a year .)

iPhone 13 Mini (128GB)



$24.99/month





Buy Now

1

How to Get an iPhone at Amazon

Of course, the world’s largest online retailer carries more iPhones than you can imagine. For example, this iPhone 13 is $30 a month (or $729 for a one-time payment) with a Cricket Wireless Unlimited plan ($55 a month). If you’re interested in refurbished phones, this iPhone 12 is on sale at Amazon for $499, and the iPhone 12 mini is marked down to $422.96.

iPhone 13 (128 GB)



$829





Buy Now

1

How to Get an iPhone at Target

Target offers iPhone deals for service with AT&T or Verizon. Choose between new, pre-paid and refurbished iPhones including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 . Deals include this Total Wireless pre-paid iPhone 13 for $729, or the pre-paid iPhone SE 4G (2nd Gen) at $250 , and this AT&T pre-paid iPhone 7 for $350.

iPhone 13 Mini (128GB)



$19.44 a month (with AT&T)





Buy Now

1