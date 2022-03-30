ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 130-123 in New York at Barclays Center on...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Nets prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/29/2022

The Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night in the Association! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nets prediction and pick. As the season starts to wind down, the Detroit Pistons continue to lose games which is probably the smart plan at this point. Detroit is (20-55) on the season which is the third-worst record in the NBA. They are just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. There is one shining piece of armor for the Pistons which is Cade Cunningham. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. It will be exciting to see how he performs next season after playing well as a rookie.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant fires perfect response to reporter over Pistons disrespect

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant doesn’t want to hear any form of disrespect to the Detroit Pistons. After securing a hard-fought 130-123 win over the Pistons on Tuesday, Durant was asked about his thoughts on allowing a “team like Detroit” to score 123 on them. It appeared the Nets star didn’t like the phrasing at all–which seemed disrespectful to the young squad–and asked back to the reporter what he means by that. KD went on to defend the Motor City franchise and reminded everyone that they are playing really well in the past few weeks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
ESPN

Doncic's 35 points, 13 assists send Mavs past Cavs 120-112

CLEVELAND -- — With a large, loud contingent of Slovenia fans on hand, Luka Doncic wanted to give his countrymen a show. The Cavaliers couldn't stop it. “When all the people come to see you, you want to put on a show," Doncic said. He didn't disappoint. Doncic scored...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Lauri Markkanen and Darius Garland lead Cavs to winning season

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw Lauri Markaknen and Darius Garland step up in a big way against the Magic. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a winning season without LeBron James for the first time since 1998 when Shawn Kemp was the team’s de facto star. This team around, the Cavs got a lot of help from centerpiece Darius Garland, and Lauri Markkanen, who’s exploded in recent weeks since coming back from the All-Star break.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Star Luka Doncic 'Put On a Show' for Slovenian Crowd in Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks played in Cleveland on Wednesday night - the city with the largest population of Slovenians outside of Slovenia in the world - and Luka Doncic is always sure to give his people what they came to see. On the second night of a back-to-back, Doncic finished with...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Sny
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To A Picture Of LeBron James And Anthony Davis Laughing During The Lakers' Loss To The Mavericks: “They Don’t Care Too Much.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are truly in dire straits. Last night, in what was yet another must-win game for them, the Lakers lost in a blowout to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the game, but the superstar duo was in attendance to watch their team play. But one picture has come out since the game ended that does not show either star in a good light.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal after Lakers' blowout loss: 'They're done'

The last believer in the Los Angeles Lakers finally looks to be jumping ship. Retired big man great Shaquille O’Neal did a pretty big 180 with his stance on the Lakers after their blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. O’Neal was one of TNT’s studio analysts for the nationally televised game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Injury Update: Spencer Dinwiddie OUT at Cavaliers

The Dallas Mavericks finish off the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. As the Mavericks continue to stick to a ACL recovery plan for Spencer Dinwiddie, the team announced the guard won't play against the Cavaliers. He did not play in the previous second night of a back-to-back, a 129-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to victory in return to Portland

CJ McCollum scored 25 points in his first visit to Portland as a visiting player to help the New Orleans Pelicans post a 117-107 victory over the slumping Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Brandon Ingram also scored 19 points and...
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
Yardbarker

Dorian Finney-Smith Says Dirk Nowitzki's Offense Was His Defense; Jason Kidd Agrees

Dirk Nowitzki has one of the most impressive careers to look back on. He is an NBA Finals MVP that overcame a super-team to become champion, a former MVP, one of the all-time leaders in scoring, and holds the record for most consecutive years played for a single franchise in NBA history for his 21-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Almost Traded For Jaylen Brown When Celtics Struggled This Season

If the Miami Heat are dangerous right now, they could have taken their game to the next level if a blockbuster move took place before the trade deadline. Obviously, that never happened, and the Heat still managed to stay atop the Eastern Conference, surpassing impressive squads like the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy