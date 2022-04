Charlotte Flair did an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and here are the highlights that were passed along:. Charlotte Flair did not grow up a pro-wrestling fan:. “I didn’t grow up a WWE fan. I didn’t grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn’t get in the business until super late. It’s more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn’t the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it’s never like a little kid moment. It’s more like these moments that cause pressure.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO