ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Easter Brunch Ideas

By fmarie
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster brunches can be as elaborate as backyard barbeques to finger sandwiches. They can involve 2 people or more, but it would be awesome to have a table of one if you’re single. If you happen to do that share what you’re serving. As April 15th is around the corner let’s...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Pop-Tarts' Newest Flavor Lets You Have Dessert For Breakfast

Every day it seems we grow closer to the merging of breakfast and dessert. From donuts dunked in glazes to sugary iced coffees, breakfast seems to lean towards the sweeter side of things instead of the plain ol' oatmeal and black coffee of years past. But, there's one breakfast item that you can eat both cold or hot and it's just as sweet no matter what: The humble Pop-Tart.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Popeyes Adds New Sweet Treat to Menu

Something sweet has just arrived to Popeyes! The Louisiana-style chicken chain is trying their shot at a popular French pastry, officially introducing the new Wild Berry Beignets. Currently available at select locations, according to Chew Boom, the new beignets feature a French pastry that's fried to order, filled with a sweet wild berry sauce, and coated in powdered sugar.
RESTAURANTS
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Easter Sunday#Food Drink#French#First African American#Country Hip Hop
Popculture

Popeyes Reveals Return of Its Fish Sandwich But With a New Twist

Popeyes may be known and loved for its fried chicken, but after kick starting the fast food chicken sandwich wars back in 2019, the beloved fast food restaurant chain has set its sights on something new: the 2022 seafood season. With Lent in full swing, Popeyes has officially welcomed back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, though this time with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, just like its famed Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
RECIPES
Popculture

Popeyes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

A fan-favorite menu item has just made its way back to the Popeyes menu! Now well into the midst of the 2022 seafood season, the fast food restaurant chain has officially welcomed back the Shrimp Tackle Box, and this year its returning to menus nationwide alongside an all-new menu item.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

18 Spring Appetizers That Work for Every Kind of Celebratory Occasion

With the calendar turning to May and spring rolling right into summer, there are plenty of special occasions coming up. And whether we have to celebrate at home or otherwise, one’s thing’s for sure: there will be good food. There’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations, backyard bridal showers, weddings, anniversaries and milestone birthdays and all of these prominent events call for delicious light bites and party-worthy spring appetizers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Panera Bread Reveals a Spicy New Sandwich

Lovers looking to try something new, there's a new chicken sandwich coming on March 30. Restaurant News reports that the soup, salad, and sandwich fast food chain is introducing new items: Chef's Chicken Sandwiches. There are two chicken sandwich options: the "Signature Take" and the "Spicy Take." Both start at just $10.99 with a promise of high quality and clean ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
Reader's Digest

25 Cool Easter Basket Ideas for Teens They Will Be Obsessed With

You can give a 3-year-old a piece of Easter grass, and they’ll think it’s the greatest thing ever. Fast-forward a decade, and teens who used to be easy to please may react to a thoughtful, expensive gift with eye rolls and attitude. They don’t think you get them. They don’t think anyone gets them. But we’re the teen whisperers over here, and we know from our own experiences (good and bad) as well as a whole lot of scrolling on Instagram and TikTok what teens like (and don’t like). So take it from us: These 25 Easter basket ideas for teens will rock their world.
KIDS
Best of South Florida

New candy-coated cocktails and Cajun menu items at Smokey Bones

No, it's not a fish tank. It's a cocktail — from Smokey Bones.Smokey Bones. Smokey Bones, the full-service restaurant chain delivering barbecue and award-winning ribs via 61 locations across 16 states, is taking flavor cues from the Bayou and adding a brand new Cajun Mahi entrée and Louisiana-style BBQ Shrimp appetizer to the menu.
News On 6

Creative Peep Recipes For Easter

Easter is less than three weeks away so you might be looking for some fun projects to do with your kids to celebrate. Daisi Owens with My Stir Crazy Kitchen joined us in the Air Comfort Solutions kitchen with a fun dessert that uses Easter's most popular candy peeps!
RECIPES
The Infatuation

NIU Wine

The NIU Kitchen team’s latest pivot, NIU Wine, has almost immediately become our favorite spot for a low-key night out, date, or particularly exhausting Thursday that calls for a glass of wine and an excellent panna cotta. The narrow space still has the intimate dinner party energy of NIU Kitchen (which is now located a few doors down the street)—with candlelight, tables perfect for couples, and lots of natural wine. There’s not really a wine menu. You just chat with the owner, and she’ll bring you some bottles to try. There is a rotating food menu, though, and it’s full of wine bar appropriate tapas like bacalhau with sofrito aioli, charcuterie, and a spiced chocolate truffle you definitely want alongside a glass of that red you picked because you liked the label.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy