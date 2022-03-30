Strudel sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans relocated to Poland

The sale of a piece by Bristol-based street artist Banksy has raised £81,000 for a children’s hospital in Ukraine.An anonymous donor auctioned the 2005 work CND Soldiers, which depicts two soldiers graffitiing the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.It was sold via website MyArtBroker.com, which was initially only accepting bids in excess of £20,000.The starting point was later doubled to £40,000 after a rush of interest.Such extraordinary generosity from our seller, could not have been better reciprocated by the winning bidder, whose donation of £81,000 will make an enormous difference to the lives of staff, children...
