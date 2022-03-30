ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Strudel sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans relocated to Poland

By Metro Monthly staff
metromonthly.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown is announcing a Mission Strudel Sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans who have been relocated to Poland. Strudel varieties include: large apple...

www.metromonthly.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

For Ukrainian refugees in Poland, these free stores have become a lifeline

Marina, a 28-year-old puppet theater actor from Kyiv, Ukraine, grabbed what she could hold in her hands when she was fleeing her home in early March, following the Russian invasion of her country. She came to Warsaw, Poland, with her dog, a backpack, and a small bag, wearing heavy winter boots. But spring has sprung in Warsaw. She said she needed more weather-appropriate clothing.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Ukrainian orphans reach safety thanks to Bristol donations

A group of Ukrainian children fleeing bombing near the Russian border have reached the relative safety of western Ukraine. Nearly 100 children and their care workers were helped to make the arduous journey by a Bristol charity which organised transport, fuel and food. Their care workers sent a message on...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Youngstown, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
HOMELESS
NBC4 Columbus

Organization looking to save Ukrainian orphans from trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The latest count indicates more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country. Among them are thousands of orphans looking for a home, and in more danger than ever of being victims of trafficking. During a presentation at Ohio Christian University Tuesday, Joe Savage from Roads of Hope talked about his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo group collecting to help Ukrainians

A Toledo group recently formed to offer humanitarian relief to the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will collect donations locally Saturday. Toledo Helps Ukraine will collect items to help Ukrainians from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, 1500 Timberwolf Drive, Holland. The group...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphans#Strudel#Charity#Ukrainian#N Belle Vista Ave
CBS LA

La Cañada Doctor Goes To Romania To Help Ukrainian Orphans

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Familiar with international medical missions, Dr. John Rodarte has never been in a warzone, nonetheless, he embarked to Romania with the mission to rescue Ukrainian orphans fleeing the Russian invasion. “That’s an ongoing project,” he said. “They’re still looking to be found. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to extract the orphans yet because most of them are in areas like Kyiv and Odesa that we just can’t get into.” But with many of the orphans trapped inside besieged cities like Kyiv and Odesa, and after seeing the desperation in the eyes of Ukrainian mothers who endured the frigid Eastern...
CHARITIES
KCRG.com

Ukrainian orphans to be adopted by Swisher couple evacuated to safety

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday Paul Hynek greeted 72 orphans, including the family he and his wife are trying to adopt, safely in Austria. The orphanage evacuated Lviv after the children were hiding in the basement of their school with air raid sirens warning about a Russian missile attack nearby.
SWISHER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Auction of Banksy piece raises £81,000 for children’s hospital in Ukraine

The sale of a piece by Bristol-based street artist Banksy has raised £81,000 for a children’s hospital in Ukraine.An anonymous donor auctioned the 2005 work CND Soldiers, which depicts two soldiers graffitiing the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.It was sold via website MyArtBroker.com, which was initially only accepting bids in excess of £20,000.The starting point was later doubled to £40,000 after a rush of interest.Such extraordinary generosity from our seller, could not have been better reciprocated by the winning bidder, whose donation of £81,000 will make an enormous difference to the lives of staff, children...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy