Strudel sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans relocated to Poland

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Familiar with international medical missions, Dr. John Rodarte has never been in a warzone, nonetheless, he embarked to Romania with the mission to rescue Ukrainian orphans fleeing the Russian invasion. “That’s an ongoing project,” he said. “They’re still looking to be found. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to extract the orphans yet because most of them are in areas like Kyiv and Odesa that we just can’t get into.” But with many of the orphans trapped inside besieged cities like Kyiv and Odesa, and after seeing the desperation in the eyes of Ukrainian mothers who endured the frigid Eastern...

CHARITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO