Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting Due to Medical Condition

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
Bruce Willis, one of the most famous and prolific movie stars of the last 50 years, is stepping away from acting due to a medical condition that affects his cognitive abilities. In a post on Instagram, Willis’ daughter, actress Rumer Willis, wrote that he her father has “been experiencing...

100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

