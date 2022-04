Jonah Prill is representing Big Sky Country in a new NBC competition. The American Song Contest is a new show hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson that is airing during primetime on Mondays. It features artists from each state and all US territories. Each state is represented, regardless of the music genre. What better way to represent Montana than with a talented country artist like Jonah.

MONTANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO