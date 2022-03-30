ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Reaches $26M Settlement With Opioid Maker Endo

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $26 million in a settlement with the opioid maker Endo Health Solutions for the company’s role in perpetuating the state’s drug epidemic, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday. The announcement comes less than a week before the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Hochul signs legislation, adds 2 to Opioid Settlement Board

Albany, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday expanding the state’s Opioid Settlement Board from 19 members to 21 members. Hochul also appointed two women to the board, which is responsible for helping distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.
HEALTH
WLUC

Marquette County to receive $1.9M opioid settlement

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is set to receive money from the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies as restitution for their role in the opioid epidemic. The opioid epidemic has plagued the U.S. since the late 1990s. Provisional data from the CDC says 105,752 people across the country died from a drug overdose from October 2020 to October 2021.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
VTDigger

Vermont to receive $36M in new Sackler-Purdue opioid settlement

According to a new agreement, Vermont is set to receive at least $36.4 million for opioid treatment and prevention, as part of its share of a national settlement with the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, the company they used to own. The settlement cleared a hurdle with the U.S. Bankruptcy...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Business
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

State laws linked to very small changes in opioid prescribing

State laws are associated with small and non-statistically significant changes in opioid prescribing or nonopioid pain treatment, according to a study published online March 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Emma E. McGinty, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Alternatives to opioids for pain management

Q: I’m having a knee replaced, and my doctor is going to prescribe me opioids to manage the post-op pain. Should I take them? I am afraid of becoming addicted. A: First, I want to say that for acute pain from a difficult surgery, opioids can be the best medication, and your chance of addiction, if your doctor prescribes a low dose for limited days, is very low. Risks do go up, however, if you struggle with other dependencies, such as alcohol, nicotine or other drugs.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Lawsuits#Endo Health Solutions#Ap#Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc#Allergan
AL.com

Pfizer recall 2022: 3 types of blood pressure medication recalled

Drug manufacturer Pfizer has issued a nationwide recall of some blood pressure medication due to the presence of nitrosamine above Acceptable Daily Intake levels. The recall covers Accuretic tablets and two generic medications distributed by Greenstone: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide. In all, six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets are included, the company said in a statement. You can go here to see more on lot numbers.
INDUSTRY
KVIA

Opioid Crisis Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the opioid crisis. Experts say the United States is in the throes of an opioid epidemic. An estimated 9.5 million Americans aged 12 and older misused opioids in 2020, including 9.3 million prescription pain reliever abusers and 902,000 heroin users. Opioids are drugs formulated to...
EL PASO, TX
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: Pain relief in the form of pills and profits

She had been distraught over her son’s death by opioid overdose for many years; since that death, her resentments had festered until given the opportunity to vent them at the person she felt was most responsible: Dr. Richard Sackler, co-chairman of Purdue Pharma. “You and your family are no...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here’s how it breaks down in Mississippi

Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here’s how it breaks down in Mississippi. In 2020, more than 41 million Americans were classified as needing treatment for substance use, including 28 million with alcohol use disorder, 18 million with an illicit drug use disorder, and 6.5 million with both, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Richmond Observer

DRUG MONEY: How N.C. will spend the $750M opioid settlement

RALEIGH — The opioid epidemic is killing more than 100,000 Americans each year. Fentanyl alone — not counting other opioids such as heroin, oxycodone, and morphine — now top the list as the No. 1 cause of death for adults 45 and younger. That's more than suicides, car wrecks, and COVID-19. The second-largest attorney-general settlement in history is between the states and pharmaceutical companies that had a large hand in starting the epidemic. There may be, however, hope for addicts and the people who want to help them. In North Carolina, people may wonder how this state’s $750 million cut will be distributed starting in early April. Some, too, are wondering whether the settlement will become akin to the genesis of the Golden Leaf Foundation, established with money from the tobacco settlement.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy