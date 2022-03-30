ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans during National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Marco Torrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day and across the nation Vietnam veterans are being honored for their service.

Locally, the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery led a ceremony for our own heroes.

The Kern County community came together to give appreciation, love and respect to Vietnam warriors. These same warriors in the past were ostracized and looked down upon for tor their service but today they were given nothing but full honors.


A day to recognize heroes within our own community. The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery recognized veterans for their service in Vietnam.

“It not only means a lot to me, but it means a lot to every veteran. So putting on this event, coming to this event, is just a portion of healing that we are doing,” Armando Soliz a veteran said,.

Kern County lost 194 military personnel in the Vietnam war. Their names were read during the ceremony to honor those who never came home.

The ceremony also recognized the military personnel that did come home.

Vietnam veterans at the event got pins, certificates and applause from the community. Many Vietnam veterans didn’t get the welcome home they deserved and so the ceremony aimed to change that.

“Every Vietnam veteran who came home and we were pretty much shunned by the communities,” Soliz said. “So over the years we’ve been getting these accolades, these ‘welcome home’s, these ‘thank you for your service’ that we didn’t get beforehand.”

But the ceremony brings a renewed sense of recognition and appreciation towards our heroes.

“As of recently I’m just getting used to it,” Roger Gonzales a Vietnam Veteran said. “You know? Having people acknowledge the effort we made for the country. Just the idea people thanking me for my service and calling me sir.. we didn’t get that when we got home but it’s a good feeling.”

The celebration doesn’t just end here. You can support your local veterans by going to the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield.

You can follow this link to their website.

