Car-Free Earth Day is anything but. On Thursday, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez heralded the city’s big climate event: a so-called “Car Free Earth Day” on Saturday, April 23. Problem is, it’s not car-free at all. It’s merely a press release listing 3.8 miles of city streets — most of them already part of the car-light open streets program — where car drivers can’t go for a few hours on one day. (The list is at the bottom of this post.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO