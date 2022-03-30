ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

The Falcon Cam Returns: Season Begins For Birds On Providence Building

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The birds are back in town. That's the word from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, which tracks a family of Peregrine Falcons that nest in the state's tallest building every year. For...

wbznewsradio.iheart.com

OCRegister

Big Bear bald eagle hatches; first feeding in snow caught on camera

The Big Bear bald eagle social media stars have welcomed their first successful hatchling since 2019 just before a snowstorm. The chick could be seen “pipping,” or starting to break it’s shell, in a live video feed on Wednesday, March 2, and by Thursday afternoon a tiny ball of pink skin and tufts of fuzz was visible under an attentive father.
BIG BEAR, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground....
ANIMALS
WTOP

First bald eagle egg hatches at the National Arboretum

Right on time, one of the two eggs in the Bald Eagle nest at D.C.’s National Arboretum began the hatching process. Dan Rauch, Fisheries and Wildlife Biologist with the District Department of Energy and the Environment, told WTOP that the hatch “is right on schedule,” explaining that incubation lasts from 34 to 36 days.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Tree cover helps gray foxes coexist with coyotes in the country

As coyotes have spread outside their native range into the eastern United States, they've been known to harass and kill North Carolina's two native species of fox. A new study finds that preserving tree cover may be essential in helping the gray fox survive with coyotes in rural areas, probably because of the fox's unusual ability to climb trees.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Times and Democrat

Squirrels causing problems at your bird feeder? Here's how to deal with them

DEAR JOAN: I'm having major squirrel problems. I bought what I thought was a squirrel-proof feeder. Should I buy the Coles' brand bird food that is hot or what should I do?. DEAR DEBORAH: Squirrels and rodents are said to have a strong dislike for capsaicin, which is the stuff in peppers that make it hot. Birds, on the other hand, aren't bothered by it, so the spiced bird seed should help deter the squirrels.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

These Texas Game Wardens Rescued a Bird Dog From the Bottom of a 50-Foot Abandoned Silo

Usually, the story goes that the dog saves someone from a well, but this time, a Texas bird dog needed the help of some kind Texas game wardens. A couple of months ago, on January 22, two Texas hunters sent their bird dog out to retrieve a fallen quail, and when she didn’t come back, they became concerned. Sweet Maria is an experienced bird dog who was the ideal hunting companion, so they knew if she didn’t come back, something was definitely wrong.
TEXAS STATE
WCAX

Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

We first introduced you to North Country native Connor Steeves, 23, just over a month ago after he escaped Ukraine and was on a bus to Krakow, Poland. Proposal to use ranked-choice voting in Vermont presidential primary stalls. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s back to the drawing board for an...
BURLINGTON, VT
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Shed Hunter’s Dream: Trail-Cam Video Catches 10-Point Buck Dropping Both Antlers

For a shed hunter, the only thing better than actually spotting a buck shedding his antlers is getting the event on trail-camera. One Tom O’Reilly posted the video below on Youtube last month, noting that it was captured on January 6 of this year and that the time stamp is incorrect. In any case, it’s making the rounds now, as we’re in the midst of shed hunting season. It’s such a great depiction of the event, where the buck, seemingly irritated by the presence of his antlers and ready to get that weight off his head, first does a whole-body shake and then a head-shake to achieve his goal. If there’s a bigger gimme in the shed hunting world, I haven’t seen it.
ANIMALS

