Bismarck’s Emily Lang – “Eleven Months Forever In My Heart”

Whatever your plans were for this Saturday morning, reschedule it, and spend time celebrating a truly wonderful soul. There is nothing more special in life than remembering someone who inspired you, who lifted you up when needed the most. It's pretty special when you can look back and think about a teacher who radiated personality, an individual who cared deeply for their students, past, and present. This Saturday morning at Sertoma Community Center the life of Jody Olheismer will be celebrated by those that had the privilege of working alongside her at Bismarck High School, family members, students who have graduated, and who have become teachers themselves, even those that have never met her.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO