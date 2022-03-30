ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Married Texas man allegedly targeted moms on dating apps to meet their children

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlUCy_0eueFakO00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 42-year-old married man stands accused of using dating apps to target mothers in order to sexually assault their children.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, authorities learned Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez, who went by the name "Harley" on his profile, contacted mothers via the dating apps and would ask to meet their children.

According to court documents obtained by KPRC-TV, in one case, Jimenez sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who eventually told her high school counselor. The girl reportedly told authorities that Jimenez drunkenly entered her room, yelled at her, and raped her. Jimenez allegedly heard someone walking down the hall and stopped assaulting the teen.

Jimenez was reportedly taken into custody on March 15 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators are seeking more potential victims who either spoke with Jimenez or allowed him to make contact with their children.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily

20K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow truecrimedaily and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas mom accused of leaving 4 children home alone while she went to Mexico

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of leaving her four children -- all ages 9 or younger -- at home alone while she traveled to Mexico, authorities said. Cassandra Leigh Esparza, 24, of Odessa, was charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangerment, KXAN-TV reported. She was arrested Tuesday and was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, according to online booking records. Esparza’s bail was set at $24,000, online records show.
ODESSA, TX
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Tcd#Kprc Tv#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
FOX59

Clinton County Sheriff and wife face charges

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A special prosecutor has now filed charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest against Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife Ashley. The charges stem from an investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) into a complaint about the couple’s use of jail commissary funds. The investigation found […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy