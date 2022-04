A rare plant that grows in the coastal dunes of Southern Oregon may soon be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made an official proposal to protect the sand dune phacelia, which is now only found in Coos and Curry counties as well as Del Norte County in Northern California. The agency is also seeking to designate 252 acres in those areas as critical habitat for the species.

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO